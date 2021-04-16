Call to scrap ‘unfair’ parking charge for Kirkcaldy’s new mass vaccination centre

It is feared parking charges in Kirkcaldy town centre will deter people on low incomes from being vaccinated.

A mass vaccination centre is set to open in the former Marks and Spencer store in the town’s High Street.

But Fife Council announced this week it will reintroduce parking charges on April 26, in line with lockdown easing.

The local authority suspended parking in January at the height of the second coronavirus lockdown.

It has sparked calls for people attending vaccine centres to be exempt from paying the fees.

‘Cannot charge people to park for a vaccination’

Local councillors fear those responding to the national drive to get more people vaccinated will be unfairly forced to pay for the privilege.

Furthermore, they will face restrictions on where they can park their vehicles within the town centre, potentially making it more difficult for some wanting to attend.

It is also feared the cost may unduly deter some members of the public on low incomes who otherwise would be looking to get vaccinated.

Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Judy Hamilton has called for the charge to be scrapped for anyone attending the centre and has called on the local authority to clarify the situation before the centre starts issuing its first appointments.

She said: “I have written to public health and to Fife Council’s head of transportation regarding the issue.

“It has been announced that the old M&S store in Kirkcaldy is to be used as a vaccination centre and at the same time it was announced that the council is reintroducing parking restrictions and charges.

“Clearly, they cannot charge people to park just for going for a vaccination.

“I have now written to Transportation Services asking for clarity on the plans and the issues of people being faced with parking charges.”

Income shortfall

The council recently revealed a £1.8m fall in parking revenue to its coffers since the lockdown was imposed in March 2020.

However, it is a sum that it will be likely to recoup through the Scottish Government’s Lost Income scheme.

Exploring options

Responding to Ms Hamilton’s concerns, lead consultant Scott Blyth, said: “We’re currently exploring suitable options to support the vaccination centre in Kirkcaldy High Street.

“Once plans are in place, details will be made available for visitors to the centre.”