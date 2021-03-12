Call to reduce ‘visual impact’ of powerline cutting through heart of Angus

An Angus tourism business owner has hit out at proposals for a new powerline after learning about the plans from a neighbour.

Alexis Litton, 55, owner of Greenden Holiday Lets said the two of the three potential cable routes would have a “colossal impact” on her business.

Ms Litton did not receive one of the 7,000 letters Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN) sent to people close to the three main proposed routes, advising them of the work.

She said: “One of the properties looks directly onto the route. It’s the uninterrupted view that keeps people coming back.

“My neighbours contacted me a few weeks ago and said do you know this is going ahead. I said what development?

“Then they explained.”

‘Huge profit-making organisations’

The SSEN Transmission plans will see a replacement 132kV Angus powerline running from west of Aberdeen to Tealing, north of Dundee.

The company – which is in the very early stages of establishing a route – is consulting on three main options.

All three run close to Brechin and cut through the Angus countryside between Forfar and Arbroath.

SSEN Transmission argues the line is essential to plug renewable energy schemes in the North East of Scotland to the grid.

Ms Litton said she sold her optometry practice in 1999 to establish Greenden Holiday Lets – three luxury self-catering properties near the village of Farnell.

She fears the powerline could undo the decades of work she has put into the business

The plans mention 27m steel lattice structures running along the length of the route.

Ms Litton called on the Perth renewable power generation and networks firm to use alternative technology.

“I am not opposed to a line upgrade. I fully support renewable energy and I understand they need to increase the capacity of the power line,” she said.

“However I am against the policy these huge profit-making organisations adopt in deciding in the least expensive way to transfer power from A to B.

“A number of their options bring the cables in close proximity to residential properties.

“We don’t know what they’re doing to reduce the visual impact yet. The line could have a detrimental effect for any business dependent on tourism in the area.”

Plans at a very early stage

She is the second Angus tourism business owner to share concerns about the proposed route. Kate Latham shared her worries for her family’s Greenhillock Glamping business last week.

An SSEN Transmission spokesman said: “We are still in the early development stage of this project. We are keen to speak to as many people as possible to hear their views on our proposals.

“We would like to thank everyone who has already taken the time to share their feedback with us so far.

“This feedback will inform the environmental and engineering assessment work and help us to develop an alignment and design solution through this sensitive landscape and environment.”