Taxi bosses today called for no new taxi licences to be granted amid claims there are too many cabs on Dundee’s roads.

The city council’s licensing committee will be asked today to consider an application from S1TYS taxis of Commercial Street.

The firm plans to replace an existing taxi operator’s licence with an electric vehicle one.

However, both the Dundee Hackney Association (DHA) and the GMB union are objecting to the application.

GMB taxi rep for Dundee Willie Lees said: “There are already too many taxis on Dundee’s streets and if granted this would just add to that number.”

He said the council recently lowered the number of taxis they were prepared to grant licences for from 575 to 555.

However, he added there were currently 582 taxis registered to operate in Dundee.

He said his major concern was the council would allow more corporate licences to be granted in its bid to get more electric vehicles operating in Dundee.

Mr Lees added: “We at the GMB are not objecting to S1TYS getting their corporate licence. We’re not against this company but rather against all applications for corporate licences.

“About a year ago, the council decided to set the amount of taxis allowed to operate in Dundee to 575. That has recently been dropped again to 555.

“There are still more taxis than this operating in Dundee. As we haven’t yet reached 555, how can we reach this if no number plates are coming off the road and more are being registered?

“The GMB is asking for a suspension on issuing all plates until we reach the allowed number. Our concern is that the council will continue to grant new plates as they are keen to expand the electric taxi fleet in the city.”

Erik Thoresen of DHA said that taxi numbers would not fall as long as more taxis were being registered.

He added: “Electric vehicles are not fit for purpose at this moment — as other councils have found out.”

Peter Fraser of S1TYS said he didn’t want to say too much before tomorrow’s meeting.

He added: “I’m aware that similar applications lodged with the licensing committee last month were granted to other taxi companies.”