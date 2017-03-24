A Dundee councillor has called for an end to cuts to the street sweeping team as the city’s cleanliness score plummets.

Prompted by a recent report from the Accounts Commission that showed Dundee’s streets are becoming dirtier, West End councillor Fraser Macpherson has demanded action.

As previously reported, the commission found the city’s street cleanliness score has dropped by 1.6% over the past six years and the council’s spending on street cleaning per 1,000 residents has been slashed by 39.8% over the same period.

Mr Macpherson has now uncovered information from the council which shows the local authority has plans to cut 45 posts from the street sweeping team.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said it was hoped most cuts would come from voluntary early retirements or redundancies.

However, Mr Macpherson urged the council to pause for thought, saying: “Twenty-two of these 45 posts have already been lost and given the deterioration in the council’s performance in street cleaning, there should be a rethink of the plans.

“The staff do an excellent job but the bottom line is that if any more posts are removed, performance will do nothing other than deteriorate further.”