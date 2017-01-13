A Fife woman has launched a bid to make council tax payments over 12 months a mandatory option for taxpayers — rather than the 10-month arrangement many local authorities have.

Jessica Mason, from Glenrothes, has started an online petition calling on the Scottish Parliament to clarify and improve Scottish council tax legislation to spread payments across the year as in England and Wales.

Twenty-two councils in Scotland offer payment of council tax over 12 months, but 10 — including Dundee, Angus and Fife — do not.

Mrs Mason has already secured a small victory in that Fife, her local authority area, has confirmed it is now considering offering payment over the 12-month period in some cases from April.

She believes a definitive change in legislation across the board will not only help councils make more money but will give residents greater choice.

“The petition came about after I asked Fife Council if I could pay over 12 months and was told I could do it for a year — but after that only if I was in arrears or struggling,” she said.

Les Robertson, head of revenue and commercial services at Fife Council, confirmed that changes were afoot.

“We’re planning to introduce the monthly payment option from this April for those who pay by direct debit,” he said.