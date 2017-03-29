A fresh call has been made for international football matches to be held in Dundee.

West End councillor Richard McCready has announced that he is continuing with his campaign to have games involving the national football team hosted at either Dens Road or Tannadice.

It follows a dismal attendance at Scotland’s match against Canada last week.

Mr McCready said: “I’ve been campaigning for Scotland to play a full international match in Dundee for some time. It’s a disgrace that Scotland have has not played a full international match in the city for more than 80 years.”

He has now written to the SFA following Scotland’s friendly with Canada at Easter Road, Edinburgh last week, which saw the official attendance recorded at 9,158 — one of the worst attendances for a home Scotland game.

Councillor McCready said: “The match last week was played in a half-full Easter Road Stadium and the attendance would just about have filled either Dens Park or Tannadice Park.

“I am not talking about playing competitive matches in Dundee but this type of friendly which Scotland plays at least once a year could easily be accommodated in Dundee.

“I want a match in Dundee because football fans in the city deserve the chance to see Scotland play — they are after all the national team.

“I want Dundee’s name to be mentioned in foreign media and for people who might come here or invest here to know about the city.

“It’s about time Dundee got to play host to the the national team.”

The capacity at Dens is 11,500 while a crowd of 14,200 can be accommodated at Tannadice.

A spokesman for the SFA said: “We will consider the comments from Councillor McCready once we have received his letter.”