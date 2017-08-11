Residents have called for action to improve safety on a main road following the latest in a series of collisions.

Dundee’s Clepington Road was closed after a two-vehicle crash, between Arklay Street and Court Street North, about 8pm on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Tele revealed 20 crashes had happened in Clepington Road between 2013 and January this year — making it the city’s second-worst accident blackspot.

Only the Kingsway had more accidents in that time.

Michelle Towns, who has worked in Mickey’s Barber Shop for 21 years, said the street was “notorious” for accidents and that things had become worse since the Eurobins were introduced by the city council.

Michelle, 41, said: “Double-parking is the main problem we have about here. Cars will park up and other cars then have to drive around them. That’s why cars are ending up in the middle of the road, hitting each other.

“It’s gotten a lot worse since the new bins were put in place by the council. Now, people are going to park, thinking there’s a space and then seeing it’s a bin and swinging back into the middle of the road.”

Adam Krzyzewski, 37, an abattoir worker who has lived in the street for three years, said too many cars parked on the road. He said: “People end up parking on double yellow lines or next to junctions. It makes it harder to see, so people are taking risks.

“The police put cones out when Dundee or Dundee United are playing because every street within a couple of miles of the ground is parked up.

“Also, with this being a long and quite straight road, drivers are getting up to higher speeds, so if they are going at 40mph and someone pulls out, there’s not as good a chance they will be able to stop in time than if they were going at the speed limit.

“If the council came and gave out tickets a few days in a row, then people would stop double-parking.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Parking attendants regularly patrol this area. When planning bin locations, we look at ways of minimising the number of car parking spaces that are taken up as expanded recycling services are provided across Dundee and, where possible, will review any areas of particular concern.”