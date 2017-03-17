Concerns are growing in Dundee’s West End over people begging near cash machines in the area.

Members of a community group claim a “growing number” of people fear for their privacy while they withdraw money.

Residents say that beggars sit too close to ATMs, with areas near the Spar and Nisa stores in Perth Road said to be of concern.

Peter Menzies, chairman of West End Community Council — which discussed the issue at a meeting — has asked for more action from police.

He said: “The big issue here is the beggars’ proximity to cash machines.

“People are doing financial transactions and they deserve privacy and a moment to be left alone.

“They should be at least 100 metres away from the cash machine. We’ve discussed this with the police — you’re lucky if they are six feet away.

“We have urged the police to take greater action on this.”

The Tele spoke to one beggar — Lisa Rigden, 34, from Kirkton — who was sitting near an ATM at Spar.

Lisa, who says she’s been homeless for three months, said: “I could understand why people would be frustrated.

“I sit here a lot because I’m near a shop and I hope people might be able to give me spare change after they’ve been into the store.

“I use the money for food, sometimes I might be able to stay at a friend’s house or I’ll use the money to put a roof over my head.

“I never ask for money and I’m always eternally grateful if people are able to give me money or food.

“The police have never moved me on from this area so I wasn’t aware of any conditions about sitting close to businesses with cash machines.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “From time to time the police come into contact with people who are homeless and where appropriate we assess their vulnerabilities.

“Tayside Division will look at ways to resolve these issues in the best interests of all concerned, recognising that the person who is involved could be better helped by seeking out the assistance of agencies and charitable organisations that are there for them.”