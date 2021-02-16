Call for more to be done to help older people in Dundee get out of fuel poverty

Hundreds of older people in Dundee are missing out on thousands of pounds of benefits to help with fuel poverty this winter.

New statistics from the charity Independent Age has found 1,145 older people in the Dundee West area are missing out on approximately £160,000 by not taking up the UK Government’s warm home discount scheme.

Across the UK, the charity estimates more than £88.2 million was missed out on by older people not claiming their entitlement last winter.

Calls are now being made for the UK Government to do more to make sure older people claim what they are entitled to in a bid to help with fuel bills.

Make it easier for pensioners to claim benefits, says Dundee older persons campaigner

Dorothy McHugh, 71, from Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said one of the major issues stopping older people from claiming help with fuel poverty is not being able to access the internet.

She said: “It is very difficult, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown when older people are fearful of going out.

“They are spending so much more time at home and with this very cold weather recently I know myself I am putting an awful lot more on my card meter.

“Normally I would be out and about during the day and only have my heating on a timer for a few hours in the morning and in the evening, but now it is all day.

“My heating now goes on at 8am and is on until 9pm, which is very expensive so I am topping up my meter much more regularly.

“Older people are not taking up these benefits and this is not a new thing.

“But more need to do it because of all the money they are spending on fuel.

“Added to that problem is so much of the help and support is online.

“Over 40% of our members are not online and while others might have a tablet or a laptop, they don’t really use it.

“So things online are not always reaching older people.

“They can’t just go down to the council office or the welfare office to access these benefits.

“Doing things online doesn’t sit well with older people because they get confused, it doesn’t feel real to them and they are frightened to approach it.”

Many older people choosing between heating and eating this winter

Dorothy added many older people in the city have to face the difficult decision between heating or eating because money is tight this winter.

She said: “Some older people are now heating their homes 24 hours a day because they feel the cold more than younger people do – that is a fact of life.

“The decision between heat or eat will be happening in Dundee, I have been there myself.

“But older people don’t want to broadcast this and have people knowing they are in difficulties because it is shameful.

“So it will be happening but they won’t talk about it.

“They just want people to think they are doing away okay when they are not.”

She added: “We have community workers in the city who know these older people and could be ringing them or chapping on their doors to ask how their fuel bills are going.

“These community workers are already doing some fantastic work but thousands and thousands of older people are missing out because everything is online.

Morgan Vine, head of policy and influencing at the Independent Age charity, said: “During these colder months, a warm home is essential to maintain good health, especially as most of us are having to spend more time at home due to the pandemic.

“Sadly, we hear all too often from people in later life telling us they’ve had to make tough choices between buying food and heating their homes.

“If more people were receiving pension credit, it could help them afford the basics in life again.”

What benefits are older people entitled to?

There are a number of benefits older people in Dundee are entitled to claim, including warm home discounts, pension credit and winter fuel payments.

Pension credit is a benefit tops up income for those over the state pension age you are struggling to make ends meet. There are two kinds, guarantee credit and savings credit. Guarantee credit tops up weekly incomes to a guaranteed minimum level of £173.75 for individuals and £265.20 for couples. Savings credit is for those who have savings or have an income higher than the basic state pension and is only available to those of state pension age before 6 April 2016 – it is £13.97 a week for single people and £15.62 for couples. Pension credit also helps older people access free NHS dental treatment, help towards the cost of glasses and travel to hospital, cold weather payments, if you rent your home potentially getting your rent paid in full via housing benefit, if you own your own help with mortgage interest, ground rate and service charges, if you are a carer an extra amount known as care premium of up to £36.85 a week, a free TV licence and potentially not having to pay council tax. Around 2.5 million households in the UK claim pension credit and can claim by calling 0800 99 1234 or visiting www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim

is a benefit for those born on or before 5 October 1954 and lived in the UK during the ‘qualifying week’ (for the year 2020/21, the ‘qualifying week’ was 21-28 September 2020). You can claim £200 if you are under 80 and £300 if you are over 80, but you will get less if you live with others who do not qualify, or live in a care home or nursing home and do not claim either , or . The winter fuel payment should be paid in automatically if you receive a state pension, but can be claimed by calling . Cold weather payments are benefits paid when the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below over seven consecutive days. People can get £25 for each seven-day period between 1 November and 31 March, and if you are eligible it will be paid automatically.

are benefits paid when the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below over seven consecutive days. People can get £25 for each seven-day period between 1 November and 31 March, and if you are eligible it will be paid automatically. Warm home discount scheme gives people £140 off their electricity bill during winter 2020/21. To qualify you must be claiming the guarantee credit element of pension credit or be on a low income. Those claiming guarantee credit should have received a letter between October and December 2020 asking them to call a helpline by 26 February 2021, with the discount being applied to bills by electricity suppliers by 31 March 2021. Those who think they are eligible but did not receive a letter can call 0800 731 0214.

It is estimated more than 630,000 older people in the UK are missing out on the £140 warm home discount.

On top of this, pension credit uptake has not risen above 64% for around a decade, making it one of the worst uptakes of any income-related benefit.

Getting as many people as possible to claim pension credit could lift 30% of pensioners out of poverty and half the number living in severe poverty.

Dundee MP Chris Law urges UK Government to do more to help older people struggling with fuel poverty

Chris Law, MP for Dundee West, has also called on the UK Government to commit to creating an action plan on how to increase the uptake of pension credit.

He hopes such a move would see more older people in his constituently receiving all the benefits they are entitled to.

He said: “These new statistics from Independent Age show that, during this bitterly cold pandemic winter, it is more important than ever that the government works to get pension credit to the people that are missing out.

“This vital entitlement can make a huge difference helping people afford essential supplies and services, like heating their homes or buying healthy food, as we all continue to stay at home to help beat Covid-19.

“I am joining Independent Age’s campaign to ask for the government to do more to ensure those entitled to pension credit receive it by creating a comprehensive action plan on uptake.

“The issue of low pension credit uptake is longstanding and has affected multiple governments, but with the cases of Covid-19 still high it is more urgent than ever for action to be taken on this issue.”

Morgan Vine from Independent Age also said: “We need the government to urgently create an action plan that addresses the low take-up in pension credit.

“This must include awareness campaigns, a full communications strategy, and new, high-quality, up-to-date research into who is not claiming pension credit and why.

“By working together to identify and overcome any barriers, we are confident we can increase uptake and ultimately, improve the lives of the up to 1 million people in later life who are facing unnecessary financial struggles.”

In response, a spokeswoman for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We want to make sure that all older people receive the support they are entitled to and early last year we ran a nationwide campaign to raise awareness of pension credit, also dispelling some myths people might hold.

“Having savings, a pension or owning a home are not necessarily barriers to receiving pension credit and we’d urge anyone who thinks they’re eligible to apply as even a small award of pension credit can provide access to a wide range of other benefits.”