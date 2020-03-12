Call for more men in childcare as MSP Shona Robison visits local nursery

MSP Shona Robison visited children and staff at Balgillo Nursery as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

The Secretary for Health and Sport met the nursery owners, Pamela Gall and Kim Lee, who are currently calling for more to be done to bring men into the field of childcare.

The call is part of the Talent Without Limits campaign, which seeks to challenge the views of what apprenticeships are and who they’re for.

Pamela Gall said: “There has traditionally been a very low male representation in this sector and we are keen to try and redress this balance.

“With diversity at the very top of the agenda across all areas of life, we should be setting an example to children that both men and women play a role in their education and their lives more generally.”