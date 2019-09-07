Call for mindless vandals to clean up graffiti on Arbroath girlguiding headquarters

Girlguiding chiefs want the mindless vandals who spray-painted their headquarters to come back and clear up the mess they made.

Kathleen Stewart, co-chair of the Friends of Guiding Committee, noticed the vandalism on the Ogilvy Road building in Arbroath at around 5.30pm on Wednesday evening.

The wording “Love Sick Sociaty” (sic) was daubed on the wall in black spray-paint.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Kathleen said: “The vandalism has to have taken place overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday. The owner of the garage opposite the building noticed it first thing on Wednesday morning.”

The committee have reported the vandalism to the police, but are yet to add up how much it will cost to have the graffiti removed.

Kathleen said: “At this stage we don’t have an idea of how much it would cost or who to even ask.

“We’ve reached out to our local councillor to see if he could help.”

Angus councillor Derek Wann added: “Although it is a private building, I’ve asked if there is anything we can do to help remove the graffiti. I’ll be pressing the issue at the next council meeting.”

© DC Thomson

The Guide Hall has been in use by the Girl Guides since 1956, and is also used by a host of other local groups including dance classes and an art group.

If the group does need to pay to have the graffiti removed, the money may have to come out of funds that had been earmarked for improvements to be made to the building.

Kathleen said: “We’re working hard to improve the property, using our own time and resources, which is no mean feat.

“Our latest plan is to create access to the rear garden area where the vandalism took place. We’re currently pricing how much this will cost but believe it’s an essential improvement to our premises.

“The committee would welcome those responsible repainting the wall or helping with a fundraiser for the hall in the near future.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We’re aware of the incident and will be investigating.”