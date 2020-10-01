Call for lettings system in Dundee to get back to full capacity to help homeless

A Dundee housing officer has said the lettings system needs to get back to full capacity if the council is to get all homeless people into settled accommodation.

David Simpson, head of housing and communities at Dundee City Council, made the plea at a meeting of the council’s neighbourhood services committee.

A report, which was previously reported on by the Tele, showed that there was a 16% increase in people seeking temporary accommodation, with the total number of households increasing from around 300 in mid-May to 420 by mid August.

In addition, the number of people declaring themselves homeless “rose steeply” at the end of May.

The figures were discussed at a meeting where there was also a review of how the first year of the council’s rapid rehousing plan has gone, which aims to get homeless people straight into permanent housing without the need for them to spend time in temporary accommodation like a hostel or a bed and breakfast.

However the council admitted it had to rely on temporary accommodation options to shelter some of the city’s homeless during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Simpson said: “There is significant pressure on homeless services since the lockdown started.

“There are fewer people presenting [as homeless] but a higher number are needing temporary accommodation.

“This increased pressure on temporary accommodation has led to the need for more capacity in the system and we get that from a combination of our own stock, partner agencies, hostels and bed and breakfasts if needed.

“The challenge is to move them on to a permanent outcome but that relies on movement in the system and for there to be places for them to go.

“We need the lettings system back up to full capacity so we can get people into permanent tenancies.

“We have not turned anyone away but we have had to put them in bed and breakfasts and that is unstable accommodation.

“The plan spells out some difficult challenges for us because we need to move these people onto permanent housing.”

He added the initial timescales for bringing in the rapid rehousing plan have been stretched because of the coronavirus lockdown and said it will be a “huge challenge” as there are a significant number of people now living in temporary accommodation in the city.

Councillor Margaret Richardson thanked the council’s housing team for their efforts during the pandemic.

She said: “I am glad the council is doing everything possible to house homeless people, particularly during Covid-19.

“It must be dreadful not having somewhere to go, so I am grateful for all these efforts.

“You are doing brilliantly and I just hope we can continue this.”