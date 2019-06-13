Call for Kingsway traffic lights to go on sooner rather than later​

Residents are demanding a pedestrian crossing on Dundee’s busiest road is finally switched on.

Shamrock Street resident John Richmond says he has had to repeatedly dodge speeding cars as he crosses the road, as lights at a new toucan crossing installed on the Kingsway are not yet in operation.

The crossing, near Mains Loan, was created in preparation for the expected influx of pedestrians wanting to cross the road when the Caird Park Regional Sports Centre opens.

While the work appears to be complete, the traffic lights remain dark.

John, 65, takes his dog to the park several times a week. The retired firefighter said: “I have to dodge heavy traffic to cross the Kingsway.

“The intention was to make travel safer to the park and towards Morrisons. The work did not begin until July last year and was only completed in March – except for actually making the crossings operational.

“The new crossings should also provide safe access to the green circular route for cyclists.”

Mr Richmond said the park is busier than usual because of workers at the sports centre.

“Many of them park on Mains Loan, so they could do with the lights being on,” he added.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said they do not have a date for when the lights will be active, but it is expected to happen by the time the new sports centre opens.

She added that while the work may appear complete to the untrained eye, there may still be electrical work required.

In response Mr Richmond added: “It shows the current users of Caird Park are not important to them”.