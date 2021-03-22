Call for food and drink businesses to recognise frontline workers with free meals on March 30

Frontline workers’ efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be recognised by the local food and drink scene on a special day dedicated to them.

Rob Duncan, owner of The Smoked Thistle in Dundee has called on fellow businesses in the hospitality sector to join with him to mark the sacrifices made by key workers on March 30, which he is calling Frontline Workers’ Day.

On that day Rob wants to say thank you to everyone who has helped the country get through the last 12 months – a situation no one could ever imagined.

To that end, he is offering 50 free meals for key and frontline workers from The Smoked Thistle’s new home at Balunie Drive in Dundee.

And he has invited other food and drink businesses to take part, too, by offering something in recognition of their efforts over the last year.

Rob said: “We are so immensely proud of the hard work, dedication and incredible resilience shown by all of the frontline workers. Through the pandemic many of us get to stay home and stay safe with our families.

“But so many do not. The NHS are doing an incredible job, along with care workers under very stressful and challenging conditions. Supermarket workers keeping our kitchens stocked. Police officers facing huge challenges. The list goes on and on.

“So as a small gesture of our gratitude we will be giving 50 key and frontline workers a free meal on March 30.”

Tag key workers

Rob has asked people to tag frontline or key workers on The Smoked Thistle Facebook page and they will choose 50 people to receive the free meals at random.

“This isn’t a competition, there is no liking and sharing (although if you could share this post to raise awareness that would be great),” he said.

“Simply tag a frontline worker in the comments and we will, at random, select 50 people to receive a free Smoked Thistle meal.

📣Front Line Workers Day!📣We are so immensely proud of the hard work, dedication and incredible resilience shown by all… Posted by The Smoked Thistle on Monday, March 15, 2021

“We will also be encouraging other businesses in Dundee to do the same on the 30th so please feel free to tag them as well.”

If you are fortunate enough to receive a free meal, all you will need to do is provide proof of your working status on the day. A menu for pre-ordering will be sent beforehand.

Rob is really hoping that other hospitality businesses will support Frontline Workers Day and is interested in hearing from any willing to take part.

He can be contacted at The Smoked Thistle Facebook page or by emailing hello@thesmokedthistle.com

Read more about other food and drink businesses’ generosity…