Call for consistency on parking rules for EVs after councillor fined while charging Mini in Perth

An electric vehicle (EV) driver has been issued a parking ticket in Perth — while his car was charging.

Angus councillor Brian Boyd was shocked to receive the fine as it is free to park and charge in Angus, Fife and Dundee.

But not in the Fair City.

He said the inconsistencies between local authority areas could put other drivers off from going electric.

Thousands more drivers must switch to emission free vehicles if Scotland is to hit its emissions reductions targets.

Councillor fell foul of different rules

Mr Boyd drove to the Fair City to have his electric Mini looked at after an accident.

After that, he decided to get lunch with his partner so parked in the charging bay at the east Mill Street car park, hooking up to the station.

The Carnoustie councillor was shocked when he came back to his car about an hour later to find a parking ticket slapped on the windscreen.

He plans to appeal the ticket.

However, Perth & Kinross Council (PKC) defended the decision. The local authority said there is “nothing to stipulate parking is free” for EVs whilst charging.

Rules vary across different local authorities.

‘Great chance to try charger’ backfires

Councillor Boyd said clearer messaging is needed.

“There was nothing there about electric vehicles and if there is a cost to park while charging.

“It’s annoying because I am doing my bit by going electric.

“Governments are encouraging people to buy electric, but I worry things like this will put people off.”

The independent councillor said it was particularly galling because he was “supporting the high street” in Perth.

He added: “I’ve not had the Mini for long so haven’t done a long trip on it yet. We thought this would be a great chance to try out a charger elsewhere as we’re still getting used to it.

“If different local authority areas all have different rules, then that’s going to be quite off putting for new and would-be electric drivers.”

What are the rules elsewhere in Tayside and Fife?

In Dundee, electric car parking is free, whether or not it is charging. The car owner has to register the vehicle with the council first to take advantage.

In Fife, there are no parking fees for using a charging space as long as the car is plugged in and charging. Any vehicle using the space but not charging will be handed a Fixed Penalty Notice.

The same rules apply in Angus.

‘Nothing that stipulates it is free’

A PKC spokeswoman said that all vehicles, with the exception of disabled badge holders, are expected to pay to park.

“The signage in our car parks does not differentiate between electric vehicles and other vehicles in regard to tariffs,” she said.

“The only difference we have is that there are bays reserved for electric to charge whilst parked.

“There is nothing that stipulates it is free.”