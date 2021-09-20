Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021
News

Call for consistency on parking rules for EVs after councillor fined while charging Mini in Perth

By Scott Milne
September 20, 2021, 6:00 am
electric car parking
Councillor Brian Boyd and his electric Mini.

An electric vehicle (EV) driver has been issued a parking ticket in Perth — while his car was charging.

Angus councillor Brian Boyd was shocked to receive the fine as it is free to park and charge in Angus, Fife and Dundee.

But not in the Fair City.

He said the inconsistencies between local authority areas could put other drivers off from going electric.

Thousands more drivers must switch to emission free vehicles if Scotland is to hit its emissions reductions targets.

Councillor fell foul of different rules

Mr Boyd drove to the Fair City to have his electric Mini looked at after an accident.

After that, he decided to get lunch with his partner so parked in the charging bay at the east Mill Street car park, hooking up to the station.

The Carnoustie councillor was shocked when he came back to his car about an hour later to find a parking ticket slapped on the windscreen.

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd.

He plans to appeal the ticket.

However, Perth & Kinross Council (PKC) defended the decision. The local authority said there is “nothing to stipulate parking is free” for EVs whilst charging.

Rules vary across different local authorities.

‘Great chance to try charger’ backfires

Councillor Boyd said clearer messaging is needed.

“There was nothing there about electric vehicles and if there is a cost to park while charging.

“It’s annoying because I am doing my bit by going electric.

“Governments are encouraging people to buy electric, but I worry things like this will put people off.”

electric car parking
The parking charge given to Brian Boyd.

The independent councillor said it was particularly galling because he was “supporting the high street” in Perth.

He added: “I’ve not had the Mini for long so haven’t done a long trip on it yet. We thought this would be a great chance to try out a charger elsewhere as we’re still getting used to it.

“If different local authority areas all have different rules, then that’s going to be quite off putting for new and would-be electric drivers.”

What are the rules elsewhere in Tayside and Fife?

In Dundee, electric car parking is free, whether or not it is charging. The car owner has to register the vehicle with the council first to take advantage.

In Fife, there are no parking fees for using a charging space as long as the car is plugged in and charging. Any vehicle using the space but not charging will be handed a Fixed Penalty Notice.

The same rules apply in Angus.

‘Nothing that stipulates it is free’

A PKC spokeswoman said that all vehicles, with the exception of disabled badge holders, are expected to pay to park.

“The signage in our car parks does not differentiate between electric vehicles and other vehicles in regard to tariffs,” she said.

“The only difference we have is that there are bays reserved for electric to charge whilst parked.

“There is nothing that stipulates it is free.”