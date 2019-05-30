Call for Dundee social club committee to resign over alleged cash mismanagement

A call has been made for the Fairmuir Social Club committee to resign in a growing row over alleged financial mismanagement.

Club members have also accused the committee of bullying and intimidation.

Joe Hughes, 62, who has been a member of the club for almost 25 years, is calling for an independent review of the club’s accounts.

Members – including Mr Hughes – contacted the Tele last week to complain about the way the club is being run and criticised the committee for ignoring questions about cash losses.

Mr Hughes now believes the club is considering kicking him out for “blowing the whistle”.

He said: “The committee is considering expelling me because I spoke to the Tele about my concerns. After the article appeared, I asked to join the committee.

“The next day I received a hand-delivered letter from them saying ‘it is our intention to pass a resolution to give effect to your expulsion from Fairmuir Social Club’.”

Mr Hughes said he would be given the opportunity to respond. But he added: “I know already I will not be given a fair hearing. This is victimisation. They want rid of me because I spoke to the Tele. I have now written to the club calling for the resignation of all the officials as well as the committee.”

In his letter Mr Hughes said: “It is my and other members’ opinion that the club has been financially mismanaged for a number of years. The financial results from the last two years support this.

“Some of the figures from the latest financial accounts have caused members much anxiety.”

Mr Hughes said he was looking for more information on outgoings.

“I call on the treasurer to call in an independent forensic accountant to examine the club’s financial results from the last five years and present them at an emergency AGM,” he said. “There is an ever-growing groundswell from members that the police should be called in immediately.”

Mr Hughes added: “By threatening to expel me, the club is trying to shut me up. I won’t let that happen. I am looking for answers and I’m going to get answers.”

Meanwhile, another member, who asked to remain anonymous, said that he had also been suspended by the club for “daring to speak out against the committee”.

He said: “They are bullying and intimidating members to stop us voicing our concerns.”

Club president Richard Colgan said: “I will not be commenting any further to the Evening Telegraph.”