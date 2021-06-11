Call for answers following cyber attack at Brechin High School

Calls for answers have been made about how security will be tightened after an Angus school was targeted in “yet another” cyber attack.

Documents containing hundreds of contact details and personal information were leaked from Brechin High School this week, sparking a police investigation.

Angus Council confirmed a “serious cyber attack” had taken place, leading to the leak.

Information relating to exam results and health conditions was also revealed.

Second breach

The latest IT scandal comes just two years after sensitive details of pupils with learning difficulties were revealed, during a presentation in 2019.

Now, Angus MP Dave Doogan has written to the council to “request clarification” after news broke of an apparent whistleblower releasing documents.

In a letter to the council’s chief executive, Margo Williamson, the SNP MP asked what is being done to protect schools from further attacks.

He added: “I am concerned with the recent reports of yet another cyber attack at Brechin High School.

“I have written to the chief executive of Angus Council to request clarification as to what is being done to protect Angus schools from further attacks.

“I understand that Brechin High School is now working alongside Police Scotland in this matter, however I have also invited Ms Williamson to expand on what the council are doing to support the school as well as the local authority’s wider digital infrastructure.”

Data breach

Among the damming allegations were apparent e-mail conversations between school employees, including senior IT staff, discussing security breaches dating back to 2018.

Details included accusations of pupils being responsible for data breaches as an investigation was launched last month.

During an apparent conversation between a staff member at the school and an Angus Council colleague, it states: “Do we take the laddie out into the car park for a boot in the b…….?”

Information Commissioner’s Office

A spokeswoman for Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) confirmed they had also been made aware of the data breach as they conducted their inquiries.

She added: “People have the right to expect that organisations will handle their personal information securely and responsibly.

“If an individual has concerns about how their data has been handled, they should raise it with the organisation first, then report them to us if they are not satisfied with the response.”

“Angus Council has made us aware of an incident and we are assessing the information provided”.

Police Scotland confirmed the investigation into the cyber attack were still ongoing while a council spokesperson said they could not comment on an ongoing inquiry.