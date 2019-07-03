Call for action after firebugs strike again at derelict hospital on outskirts of Dundee

A huge emergency response was scrambled yesterday following another fire-raising attack at a Tayside trouble spot.

Firebugs struck at the former Strathmartine Hospital exactly a week after a multi-agency taskforce visited the site to review its action plan for reducing incidents.

A total of nine appliances from Macalpine Road, Blackness, the Kingsway and Balmossie were called to a one-storey building in the grounds of the dilapidated site at 3.15pm.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and the emergency response was scaled back just before 6pm.

Two pumps remained at the scene well into the evening to damp down any hotspots.

The former hospital on the Angus and Dundee border was decommissioned in stages from the mid-1980s but has taken a pounding by vandals since it finally closed in 2003.

Monifieth and Sidlaw Conservative councillor Craig Fotheringham said the situation was now “getting out of hand” and “enough is enough”.

He said: “Yet again, mindless and selfish individuals put property and especially life at risk.

“Something has to happen and soon.”

Police were also called to the scene yesterday and the approach road to the hospital was closed as the incident was tackled.

A multi-agency taskforce, including police, firefighters and building standards, visited the 18-hectare site a week before yesterday’s blaze to review the “challenges” of stopping fire-raising attacks.

It comes after 40 firefighters spent more than four and a half hours tackling a blaze on the roof of the building on the evening of June 7.