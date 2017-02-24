The number of drug-related forfeitures ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court is twice as high as the rest of Tayside and Fife combined, new figures show.

Concern has also been raised as it emerged there had been a 600% increase in the number of drug-related forfeitures ordered year-on-year by Forfar Sheriff Court.

Dundee has handled more than 1,200 items related to drug production, cultivation or use in the last three years, compared to around 600 at the seven other courts in Arbroath, Cupar, Dunfermline, Forfar, Kirkcaldy, Perth and Stonehaven.

The statistics have led city councillors to call for action to tackle the problem.

Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents Dundee’s West End, called for a cross-party discussion.

“We really need to hear expert information on the pros and cons of different options,” he said.

“What would be really helpful is for council officers to arrange a briefing and discussion so we can hear all the options. I always like to have evidence-based decisions.”

Labour councillor Richard McCready agreed with the need for a look at the evidence but said he was determined to make sure any decision made had the backing of the public.

He said: “I think there’s a real problem around substance misuse, and particularly drugs.

“With drugs, it’s important we try to do what we can to limit the problem.

“Between the council, the health board and other partners, we need to have a look at getting an evidence base to make decisions.

“We also need to make sure anything we do has the support of the public.”