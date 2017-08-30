Call for commemoration at historic Broughty Ferry building

Calls have been made to commemorate a Broughty Ferry building.

Armitstead House, located on Monifieth Road, has lain derelict for several years.

Formerly a convalescent home for children in the area, the site was operated by the NHS before being taken over by a property firm.

Plans are in place to build luxury homes on the site, but it currently lies vacant.

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan is now urging Dundee City Council to help commemorate the history of the site.

Mr Duncan believes the historical stature of Armitstead House and the positive work carried out there over the years means the property is worth recognising.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “Simply, this is a part of Ferry history and I think it should be commemorated in some sort of way.

“From the 1930s, it has always been known as Armitstead House, so almost no one alive in the Ferry has ever known it as anything else. It’s important the city remembers the people who carried out this good work.

“I do think there is a strong case for having it remembered.

“Communities get a sense of identity from historical continuity. In my view, it is important to recognise the decades-long use of the site.”