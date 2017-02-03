Call for Broughty Ferry car park upgrade

A Dundee councillor has called for Campfield Square shopping centre car park to be revamped.

Laurie Bidwell, who represents the Broughty Ferry ward, said he had been contacted by constituents complaining about traffic arrows around the car park being “badly obscured”.

He said: “I went up to Sainsbury’s supermarket for some shopping and noticed that the car park was being resurfaced section by section.

“The lines for the parking bays were also being neatly repainted.

“It reminded me that when new owners took over the Campfield Square shopping centre, they promised to undertake work to upgrade the car park which is rutted and the parking lines are badly worn.

“Cars are being driven around the car park in both directions and that is an increased hazard for pedestrians.

“I have written to the management company in Glasgow urging them to get on with upgrading the car park at Campfield Square.”