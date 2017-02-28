Concerns have been raised as it emerged scores of jobs at Dundee’s universities are directly tied to EU funding.

An investigation has revealed 175 jobs are fully or partially supported by European Union grants.

The city also receives millions of pounds in support for studies at Dundee University, including 23 PhD students who work to develop new drugs tackling cancer and Alzheimer’s.

A total of 100 staff members at Dundee University, including the Marie Curie Fellowship PhDs, are fully reliant on cash from Brussels.

A further 75 positions are partially supported by EU funding.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, whose ward includes Dundee University, said it was vital both the UK and Scottish Governments worked together to commit to continued funding after Brexit.

He added: “Assurances need to be given, particularly by Westminster but also, where appropriate, the Scottish Government.”

A spokesman for Dundee University said: “We will continue to monitor how changes to Britain’s relationship with Europe may affect staff and students.”

A spokesman for Abertay University added: “We can confirm that three research positions are tied to fixed-terms contracts relating to a £170,000 EU funding grant.”