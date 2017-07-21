Residents have voiced their disgust after an area of land near their homes turned into a “dumping ground”.

The land, just off of Balgarthno Road, Charleston, has been labelled an “eyesore”, with some locals claiming it has been a mess for months, since a lockup that was on the land was set on fire.

Irene Mitchell, 63, a retired bottle line operator who lives nearby, said the site had been bringing the area down.

She said: “I’ve lived here for more than 30 years and since that lockup went on fire that area has become an eyesore.

“Most residents keep a tidy garden space — when you look over to that area it is bringing the whole place down.

“A council official has been up to inspect it but that was more than two weeks ago. It has been like this since May.”

Seth Todd, 43, a coach builder, grew up in the area and said it had fallen into a dilapidated state since the lockups were bought from residents.

He said: “It is disgraceful that it has been left like this.

“Since the garages were purchased it would have been better to clear that area completely — surely a council representative has been up here to survey it and establish it isn’t safe.

“When we come up to visit my dad I dare not let my seven-year-old come out here, and that’s a shame because we used to play here all the time when we were kids.”

Items including car bumpers and household waste have been left scattered on the site.

Resident Alison Greene, 46, said the condition of the site was encouraging people to flytip.

She said: “The area used to be filled with lockups but it has been like this for ages now.

“It seems to be encouraging others to drop waste — I’ve seen fish tanks, car parts and even kitchen units lying out there. One of the lockups was torched around a year ago and the council seemed to be around here within a few weeks to remove it.

“It is demoralising looking at this every day. You worry kids might get injured playing amongst the rubble.

“I know some of the neighbours have contacted the council regarding the items.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “We are looking into this.”