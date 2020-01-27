Caley Thistle manager John Robertson says title is Dundee United’s to lose

John Robertson declared the Championship title is now Dundee United’s to lose as he warned his Inverness side they are now in a fight to the finish for second spot.

With the Tannadice side romping 18 points clear at the top, the Caley Thistle boss knows his side have little chance of catching the runaway leaders.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Ayr at Somerset Park – sealed by Stephen Kelly’s winner – has allowed the Honest Men to close to within a point of the Highlanders.

United were minutes away from defeat against Morton, until Lawrence Shankland headed his 26th goal for the club in the 90th minute (see video below).

“We knew about the magnitude of this game,” Robertson said.

“All we’ve done is open up the door for all the teams round about the 28/29-point mark and said everything is still on.

“United will canter away to the title now – I think everybody has known that for a while now.

“But this was a chance to make a statement.”