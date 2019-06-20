Caley legend Tokely thinks Dundee and United could struggle with promotion pressure

Inverness Caley Thistle legend Ross Tokely believes his old club can capitalise on huge pressures weighing on the Tayside clubs in next season’s Championship.

Tokely, who made a club record 589 appearances across four divisions in 16 years with the Caley Jags, is convinced John Robertson’s team can mount a renewed title challenge next season.

And he is convinced relegated Dundee and play-off failures Dundee United will face a burden of expectation up against less-fancied rivals like Inverness.

Tokely said: “It will be another interesting league with two Dundee sides in there next season.

“United will be spending the money again, as will Dundee, but Caley Thistle just need to do what they do best and not worry about anyone else.

“They just need to build momentum and wins – and leave the pressure to Dundee and Dundee United. That’s where the pressure and spotlight will be.

“Every year under Robbo Caley Thistle have improved and, hopefully, this year they can emulate what we did when we won it back in 2009/10 and get on a really strong run.”