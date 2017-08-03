Caledonia singer Dougie to perform in Dundee

Legendary Scottish singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean is heading back to Dundee.

It’s been announced that the Caledonia singer will be performing at the city’s Rep Theatre on June 2 2018.

Although most famous for his patriotic anthem, the 62-year-old has been a major part of the Scottish music scene since the 1970s.

Artists including Paolo Nutini, Amy MacDonald and Ronan Keating have covered some of his work.

MacLean’s song The Gael hit Hollywood in 1992 when it became the main theme to The Last of the Mohicans starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

For more information and ticket prices visit dundeerep.co.uk.