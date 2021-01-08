A victim of a drunken Calcutta Cup thug who dodged prison for a string of assaults outside an Angus pub says she is “fuming”.

James Alderslade-Marriot had witnessed Scotland’s 13-6 defeat at the hands of England in Edinburgh last February before returning home to Arbroath well under the influence.

But after the obnoxious 32-year-old made a nuisance of himself to pub customers he assaulted Chrystina Murray-Morrison, 26 – a female friend of his then-partner – before attacking her boyfriend.

He then assaulted two police officers called to deal with the “extremely violent incident” outside the Central Bar.

Alderslade-Marriot appeared before Sheriff Derek Reekie at Forfar where he was told his behaviour merited a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Reekie told the accused: “You have a record although there’s nothing in the last five years since you moved to Scotland.

“The custody threshold is clearly met, but I am satisfied there is an alternative.

“It will be a pretty robust package,” said the sheriff.

He ordered Alderslade-Marriot to pay his female victim £180 compensation and her partner £240.

Sheriff Reekie imposed £100 restitution orders in respect of each of the two police officers he assaulted.

The accused was also placed on a four-month restriction of liberty order confining him to his home on an electronic tag between 7pm and 6am daily.

In addition, he will remain on supervision for a year.

‘He just punched me in the face and I fell to the ground’

However, Chrystina said: “I’m honestly fuming. I’m really disappointed by that sentence.

“His partner was my best friend; he was at the rugby and decided to just tag along with our girls’ night.

“He was absolutely blootered when he got there and had been out drinking since 9am.

“He kept making comments towards girls and just creeping people out. We then moved on to the pub where I work that my dad owns.

“He just shouting at all the staff, it was so embarrassing and eventually the girls behind the bar told him to leave. Everyone was on edge with him being there.

“As we were leaving, he was shouting to me ‘you’re an ugly b*****d’ and I turned around and said to him ‘what did you just say to me?’

“He just punched me square in the face and I fell to the ground.

“He was pulling me along the ground, ripped my hair extensions out of my head. He was punching me on the head and kicking me on the stomach.

“I was just lying there covering my face so I don’t know what happened after that. When I got up my legs were like jelly.

“I’m really shocked by the sentence. What is a tag actually going to do? We’re supposed to be in lockdown anyway.

“It definitely wasn’t the right outcome.”

Alderslade-Marriot, of Granary Terrace, Monikie, earlier admitted charges of assaulting a man and woman, and two police officers at the Central Bar in Arbroath on February 9 last year.

Solicitor Robin Beattie said his client is currently signed off work due to health difficulties, but is hoping to return to phased employment soon.

