The Archie Foundation presented a special Oor Wullie cake to the auctioneers who helped make last year’s Bucket Trail a roaring success.

Representatives from the children’s charity were on hand to present the cake to staff from ANM Group, who recently featured alongside Wullie in BBC series The Mart.

Cassie Thompson, director of fundraising for Archie, said: “It was such a pleasure to see them again on Tuesday and to let them know just how much we appreciate what they and ANM Group did for the Tayside Children’s Hospital Appeal, raising an amazing amount of money.

“We are incredibly grateful to them all.”

Pictured from left to right are Cassie, Archie chairman Joe Mackie and Alan Hutcheon, auctions operations manager at ANM Group.