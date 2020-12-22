Caird Park staff left stunned at sudden closure of golf course

A popular Dundee golf course will be flooded with players as a result of lockdown closure, a club has warned.

Staff at Caird Park Golf Club were shocked when Leisure and Culture Dundee publicly announced yesterday that the course, along with all other venues operated by the city organisation, would shut down from Christmas Eve.

The closure will be in place for at least three weeks in line with Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

However, Mike Tidcombe treasurer at Caird Park Golf Club said: “This is very disappointing news and the first of me hearing about it.

“Obviously we knew this stage four lockdown was coming but Leisure and Culture Dundee has gone against advice issued by the Scottish Golf Union, based on Scottish Government guidance, allowing Covid-secure venues to continue to operate.

“We are Covid-secure – we have an officer, and the only building we have open is a changing room, where people are required to wash hands, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. We have done everything required of us for months now.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee is obviously doing this to protect staff across the board but here – unlike indoor sports and leisure venues – there is no contact with staff, and players can socially distance with no problems at all.

“We are being penalised once again.”

Caird Park Golf Course was often fully booked and could not meet all player requests at all times, Mike said, but the system operated well.

“The closure of our golf course will lead to a free for all,” he warned.

“We operate an online booking system, with slots eight minutes apart, but now people – just like during the last lockdown – will simply walk on the course and play.

“When we last closed we were at pains to urge our members not to play, but others did.

“Meanwhile, our club, which has been the mainstay of Caird Park Golf Course for years, is being hamstrung.

“We’ve been trying to support Leisure and Culture Dundee but at every juncture we hit a brick wall.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee described the decision to close its venues as a “difficult” one.

A spokesman said: “Following the latest announcement from the Scottish Government to significantly tighten protections against Covid-19, mainland Scotland will be moving into Level 4 from 26 December 2020 for an initial three-week period.

“As a result, the difficult decision has been taken to close all Leisure & Culture Dundee venues, activities and events temporarily from the planned closure on 24 December 2020 until at least 18 January 2021.

“This includes all Leisure and Sports facilities, indoors and outdoors, such as Caird Park Golf Course, RPC Dundee, and Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

“All libraries will also close along with The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum.”

Dundee Leisure and Culture also advised that people can take part in home workouts, download ebooks and take part in other activities online.