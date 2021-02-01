The Caird Hall is to be used as one of several community vaccination centres being created in Tayside as the battle against coronavirus continues.

Buildings in Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross have been announced as vaccination centres as part of the next phase of NHS Tayside’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Work is under way to use the Caird Hall in Dundee, Dewars Centre in Perth, Blairgowrie Town Hall, the Atholl Leisure Centre in Pitlochry, Stracathro Hospital, Links Health Centre in Montrose, Arbroath Infirmary, and Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre in Forfar

A former staff vaccination clinic at Kings Cross Hospital in Dundee is also now being used as a vaccination centre for members of the public.

If you are aged between 65 and 69, you will be called to be vaccinated in one of the community clinics.

NHS Tayside’s aim is to invite everyone in this age group by the middle of February to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

These people will be contacted directly by the health board to arrange an appointment, with invitations starting to go out this week.

If you are aged 70-79 or clinically extremely vulnerable – that is those who were asked to shield – most in this group will be contacted by their GP and invited to come to their own practice.

A small number may be asked to attend a community venue in their local area. This may be Kings Cross in Dundee, Dewars Centre in Perth or Blairgowrie Town Hall.

These groups should also all be invited for vaccination by mid-February.

Housebound people will continue to be offered vaccination in their own home, if they are unable to attend a practice.

Health and social care staff who are covered by these priority groups can also get their vaccination at a staff clinic if this is more convenient for them.

‘Upping the pace of the programme’

Associate Director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Chandler said: “These new community vaccination centres will provide extra capacity to support our GPs in delivering the vaccine to the next priority groups across Tayside.

“By opening these local vaccination centres we are upping the pace of the programme and it means we are able to offer vaccinations to those aged 65-69 at an earlier stage than originally planned.

“We have already vaccinated more than 51,000 people in Tayside and this is growing by the day.

“Please remember it takes two-to-three weeks for the vaccine to provide protection and it is not known whether it stops you spreading the virus to others.

“We all need to continue to stick to the rules and help stop the spread in our communities.”

“There has been a huge amount of work by NHS Tayside’s vaccination teams in partnership with colleagues in the local authorities and the armed forces to set up these venues and we are grateful to everyone who has helped to deliver this.

“We would also like to thank everyone in Tayside for their patience as we work our way through the priority groups.

“We’re asking that people do not contact their GP with enquiries about when they will receive the vaccine as practices are currently very busy making arrangements and booking appointments.

‘Worked round the clock’

Leader of Dundee City Council, Councillor John Alexander said: “I’m delighted that work is under way to deliver this vaccination centre in Dundee.

“The Caird Hall is an ideal central venue with well-established public transport links and car parking which is easily accessible.

“This next stage of the vaccine rollout will go a long way in the fight against coronavirus and I want to thank staff across the council and Leisure and Culture Dundee who have worked round the clock to deliver this vaccination centre.

“Partnership work has always been key to this, and I want to extend my thanks to colleagues in NHS Tayside and the military too.

“The council continues to be ready to assist the vaccination rollout in any way possible.

“In the meantime, I would encourage everyone to follow FACTS to keep each other as safe as possible.”

‘Continue to follow FACTS’

Perth & Kinross Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle said: “Perth & Kinross Council is committed to supporting the rollout of the vaccination programme and we are delighted to be able to support the next stage with these new vaccination centres.

“These centres will help residents receive their first vaccinations faster, and protect them from coronavirus.

“People will be contacted directly about when and where they will receive their vaccine and everyone who gets an appointment should take up the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“However, even once that is done they must continue to follow FACTS as they may not receive protection for three weeks and, even if they are, it may still be possible for them to pass the virus on to others.”

‘A vital lifeline’

Angus Council Leader David Fairweather said: “I am reassured that the vaccine programme in Angus can be delivered successfully via local settings, without the need for excessive travel.

We continue to support a cross-Tayside approach and welcome the fact that our citizens are being well-served within their local area.

“Supporting the delivery of this vaccine with our local resilience and NHS partners is rightly the top priority for Angus Council and we stand ready with alternative venues if necessary.

“This vaccine offers a vital lifeline for many and hope for a better future for us all and we in Angus will do all we can to support the programme.”