Caird Hall set to be packed out as city sporting stars honoured

All roads will lead to the Caird Hall tomorrow night as Leisure and Culture Dundee host their annual sports awards ceremony.

Gathered will be top clubs and individuals who stood out during 2019.

Sports covered range from athletics to swimming, ice skating to hockey and football to wheelchair rugby.

This will be the 20th year the event has taken place and it continues to go from strength to strength.

Alex Knight, who, along with Garry Smith, has been the main organiser of the event for a number of years, is anticipating another terrific evening.

She said: “I think this will be the sixth year we’ve held the event in the Caird Hall and it shows just how big it has become over the years.

“In the early days we used to hold it at the Invercarse Hotel but we outgrew that and moving to the Caird Hall allows us to invite more people to the event.”

The diversity of nominees this year shows the solid sporting base there is across the city and Alex is thrilled to see so many up for awards.

She’s also feels the event is now widely recognised as part of the city’s annual sporting calendar.

“The event has become really well known among local sporting clubs and it’s brilliant to see nominations coming in from 15 different sports.

“It was unbelievable to see so many nominations put forward and it was really encouraging to see how well so many clubs across the city are doing.”

While the evening will see many of the city’s up-and-coming athletes vying for awards, it’s not just those taking part physically who are recognised, with several coaches and committee members also nominated.

Alex is also delighted to see disability sports taking their place at the top table alongside able-bodied athletes.

“It’s great to see so many categories and it recognises the work going on behind the scenes at clubs.

“It’s also brilliant to see the growth of so many clubs which encourage disabled athletes to get involved.

“Clubs like Dundee Dragons are brilliant for promoting the likes of wheelchair basketball and rugby.”

The event is, once again, backed by a number of partners, with the Evening Telegraph’s online poll going towards choosing who will be Club of the Year.

Alex is thrilled to have the support of so many companies willing to get involved.

“Our main backer this year has been Xplore Dundee and they have been fantastic and are fully on board with what we are trying to do.

“But we also have others who lend a hand and we are very grateful.

“We have sponsors for several of the trophies while local organisations such as Dundee and Angus College and Abertay University are also involved.

“The backing we receive means, as well as holding the awards presentation, we can also provide guests with entertainment on the evening.”

As for Alex, although the awards ceremony concludes on Wednesday night, the work to promote sport in the city never stops.

“Our job at Leisure and Culture Dundee is to ensure sports develop in the city.

“We work all year round to do just that – the work never stops.”

Managing director of Xplore Dundee Christine McGlasson said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring the Dundee Sports Awards and supporting the many talented clubs and individuals who make up the city’s sports community.

“Participation in a sport requires skill, determination and resilience.

“This will be an excellent event to celebrate the commitment and achievement of everyone who is short-listed this year.”