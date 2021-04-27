Caird Hall evacuated and man hospitalised due to gas leak, Dundee police confirm

A gas leak led to the evacuation of the Caird Hall and a man being hospitalised, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident, after a safety alarm was activated shortly after 4pm.

The leak took place in the council’s Shore Terrace IT centre, to the rear of the hall, the local authority confirmed today.

No risk to wider public

Despite the man being taken to Ninewells, the emergency services said yesterday there was no risk to the wider public.

Pictures from the scene showed a large emergency service presence, with multiple fire appliances and ambulances at the scene, as well as police and council staff.

The injured man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

‘Slight injury’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the Caird Hall in Dundee at around 4.19pm on Monday afternoon, following the activation of safety alarm.

“One man received a slight injury and a very low level of gas was detected. The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution and there was no wider risk to the public at any point.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the matter was being investigated by officials, but the coronavirus vaccination centre at the Caird Hall was unaffected.

Vaccinations carry on as normal

He said: “Dundee City Council is liaising with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as the emergency service investigates the cause of an incident at the council’s Shore Terrace IT centre on Monday afternoon.

“It would not be appropriate for the council to comment while that investigation is ongoing.

“However, we can confirm that the Caird Hall vaccination centre is unaffected, and vaccinations are going ahead as normal on Tuesday.”

An SFRS spokeswoman added: “We were alerted at 3.32pm on Monday April 26 to reports of an alarm activation at Caird Hall, Dundee.

Adjacent pub also affected

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and specialist resources to the scene, where firefighters assisted one casualty to safety who was then placed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

The evacuation came on the day some pubs welcomed people back after Covid-19 lockdown measures were relaxed across Scotland.

Witnesses said the staff in the neighbouring St Andrew’s Brewing Co, which is also to the rear of the Caird Hall in Shore Terrace, were seen gathering outside the premises.