Caird Hall date for restored Peter Pan film

It was the first film adaptation of Kirriemuir playwright JM Barrie’s tale of the boy who never grew up.

The silent adventure was released in 1924 after Hollywood studios chased Barrie for almost 20 years to sign over the film rights.

But just five years after its release, the movie vanished from the public eye at a time when studios were destroying silent films in their thousands to make way for sound.

The classic black and white film, which has since been fully restored, will now be shown at a special screening, with one of Europe’s finest organists providing the improvised accompaniment.

Donald Mackenzie, who has presided at the Odeon Leicester Square organ for almost 25 years, said he was delighted to be performing on the Harrison and Harrison organ in Dundee’s Caird Hall at the event on November 24.

The film was directed by Herbert Brenon and starred Betty Bronson as Peter Pan.

Barrie wrote extra scenes, including a fairy wedding and treetop game of football, but Brenon stuck largely to the stage play.

Most copies were destroyed over the years but a 35mm nitrate colour print of the film was discovered at the Eastman Theatre in New York in 1971.