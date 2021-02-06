Around 200 people an hour are filing through the doors of Caird Hall as Dundee’s vaccination battle against Covid-19 ramps up.

Despite continuing lockdown restrictions, a message of “optimism” is breaking through as people receive their jabs at NHS Tayside’s newly-acquired vaccination centre.

It was strange to see people heading into the performance venue, which has been starved of any crowds since the pandemic emerged in March of last year.

The operation at Caird Hall, which began this week, has been hailed as “light at the end of the tunnel” by locals, who praised its efficiency and the nurses involved.

© Mhairi Edwards

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health confirmed that over 60,000 people have been vaccinated across Tayside so far.

“I would never have envisaged getting an injection at the Caird Hall, this is the first time I’ve been in the city centre since Christmas 2019,” Linda Milne said.

“Given the way this pandemic started I didn’t believe we would get a vaccination so quickly, I thought I would be nearer to March as I’m in my sixties.

“It was a really smooth operation in there, I was only in for 20 minutes but I felt there was a sense of optimism in there and I’m certainly feeling more optimistic now.

“I really didn’t expect to get the vaccine so quickly.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Lachlann McInroy, 68, from Maryfield said travelled by bus to the Caird Hall yesterday.

He added: “We were told on Wednesday from NHS that we could go to the Caird Hall or Kings Cross on Friday for the vaccination.

“It is certainly a good operation, we had to wait a quarter of an hour just to see if there was any adverse reaction to getting the vaccine.

“We were told we would get a notification in around 12-weeks for our second dose. There certainly wasn’t any reservations about coming here today.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Irene Isles, 65, praised the nurses after admitting she had some nerves about getting the vaccine administered.

She said: “The nurses soon put me at ease when I came in. I had to change my mask to a fresh one, cleanse my hands, then you speak with someone behind a screen to give your details.

“Once that’s done you are given a booklet to read and then you go up and stand and wait, which for me was only a couple of minutes.

“The nurse sat me down and put me at ease, they tell you what kind of injection you are going to get and it goes from there.”

She added: “Over the last year it has been challenging for everyone and horrendous for seeing family. I always lived in hope of the vaccination and here we are.

“I still think there is going to be some time before people feel safer.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Kenneth Hutton from Broughty Ferry also praised the “well organised” operation at the Caird Hall.

He said: “We got a phone call on Thursday from NHS Tayside asking if we could the next day. There was a five minutes jab time and then 15-minutes to see if there was any adverse reaction.

“I was expecting some queues here but we were seen seen straight away it was really well organised, I would echo the sentiments the nurses put you at ease.

“There is certainly light at the end of the tunnel but I do think there is someway to go, I’d like to think there could be some sense of normality come the summer.”

© Supplied by NHS Tayside

Dundee City Council has set up signage for dedicated drop off and pick up parking on Crichton Street for Caird Hall visitors, while blue badge holders are directed to Castle Street.

A spokesman said: “A pick-up and drop-off area is being provided on the west side of Crichton Street which is now a strictly no waiting area in which drivers must not park for the duration of a vaccination appointment.

“To avoid congestion around the city centre, when attending vaccination appointments people arriving by car are being asked to use Gellatly Street and Greenmarket car parks which are currently free.”

Leader of the council, John Alexander urged people to give parking priority to those who need it.

He posted: “All parking is currently free of charge, on-street and multi-storey car parks, so there is no need to park directly outside the Caird Hall.

“If you don’t have mobility issues and can walk from further away, please park on alternative streets, Slessor gardens (across the road) or the multi storey car parks.

“The Caird Hall can vaccinate 180 people an hour so you can imagine the parking chaos if everyone tries to drive and get right outside the door.”

Huge shout out to everyone in #TeamDundee for their efforts to turn the Caird Hall into a vaccination centre🎉 The Caird Hall will start vaccinating the 65-69 years olds in the city this week! Read more about NHS Tayside's vaccination programme 👉https://t.co/pIMVfI04Nl pic.twitter.com/QoEB36ELkU — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, NHS Tayside said that, despite the weather forecasts, all vaccination sessions will go ahead this weekend as planned.

A spokesman added: “However, if we need to cancel any of our clinics, we will share this information through our website , our social media channels and through the local press, so please keep an eye out before leaving to travel to a clinic.

“Please only travel to receive your vaccine if it is safe to do so. If you’re unable to attend due to adverse weather conditions, please do not worry as your vaccine appointment will be rescheduled.”