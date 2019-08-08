Caird Hall confirmed as venue for Frankie Boyle’s Dundee show in October

Frankie Boyle will be appearing at the Caird Hall, in October, as part of his 2019 Scottish Tour.

Touring Scotland for the first time in over a decade, the comedian is back to offload his sense of mounting horror.

This will be in the form of stand-up comedy, including some of the best bits from his recent Prometheus albums, organisers have said.

The shows will accompany Frankie’s upcoming BBC show Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland.

The tour was announced last week, but the venue was only announced by promoters this morning.

The comedian said “I’m looking forward to touring Scotland properly for the first time in over a decade.

“In a lot of farther-flung places in Scotland people are guarded at first, but as soon as they get to know you they really hate you.”