Cafe staff doing their Buttie at Christmas to show ‘Dundee is an amazing place’

A Dundee takeaway is to offer free food and drink to the less fortunate on Christmas Day.

Butties 2 on Albert Street will be open for business at 9.30am when it will hand out free soup, hot rolls, tea and coffee to people in need.

Manageress Sharon Tait, 40, said the shop had been planning the gesture since November in an effort to give a little back to the community.

She added: “This is the first year we have decided to do this.

“I’ve always wanted to volunteer at the soup kitchens in Dundee over Christmas.

“Having a young family that hadn’t always been possible but they’ve grown up now.

“I spoke to our director Ian Tait, and he was up for doing it.

“It will only be the Stobswell premises that will be open but four of us will be in until 11am.”

Sharon said the response they’ve had to the shop opening has been excellent, with plenty of donations coming in from suppliers and other businesses.

She added: “We’ve already had donations from the Booker Group, Broxburn Browns and Pam’s Flowers.

“The post that was put up on social media was shared more than 1,000 times.

“I have been overwhelmed by the response. There have been some great stories recently of people in the city helping others.

“Dundee is an amazing place.”

Ian said he was right behind the idea and is hopeful plenty of people will benefit.

He added: “When Sharon approached us we thought it was an excellent idea.

“We’ve had an incredible response but maybe not everyone will have social media.

“If anyone knows someone who would benefit they should tell them that we are open and to come into the shop.”