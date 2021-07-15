The Weird and The Wonderful: Cafe Kombucha’s haggis nachos are something to shout about

Cafe Kombucha, Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery, serves up a delicious range of plant-based foods that are fresh, seasonal and vibrant.

Impressing locals from the get-go with its charming interiors and, of course, its vegan offering, which includes tapas, wraps, toasties and salads, there was another aspect that has made Cafe Kombucha the success story it is today.

What is that you may ask?

It has a number of menu items that have you intrigued by the mere thought of tucking into them, purely because they boast controversial-sounding food combinations and ingredients.