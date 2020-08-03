Cafe and restaurant in Dundee’s Debenhams store in the Overgate to reopen from tomorrow

Debenhams will reopen its cafe and restaurant from Tuesday August 4.

The news marks another positive development for Overgate as the centre continues to open up and adapt to the ‘new normal’, bosses said today.

It follows Debenhams’ successful negotiation of terms with centre landlords in April when a commitment was made by the department store to remain in Overgate until at least January 2022.

The cafe and restaurant will offer full breakfast, afternoon tea and a selected lunch menu which will be freshly made to order.

A range of measures to keep people safe and ensure an enjoyable dining experience have been introduced.

These include a seating capacity of 70 in what is normally 140 in order to support social distancing, staff wearing face coverings at all times, regular cleaning carried out and hand sanitisers in place for customers at the restaurant entrance.

Ahead of the reopening, Debenhams has so far re-employed 60% of the original staff team.

The opening hours for the eatery are Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm, and Sunday 11am to 3.30pm.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager said: “Overgate is delighted to be sharing this good news. Debenhams Café and Restaurant is a hugely popular destination for so many people and we know this reopening will be greatly welcomed by customers and staff alike.

“This positive development signals another important milestone for the centre as we all continue to take these steps into the ‘new normal’ and its reopening highlights the growing return of retailer and customer confidence.”

Marie McCaig, store manager of Debenhams added: “The team are excited to return to work and we are very much looking forward to welcoming back all of our regular customers as well as new ones too.”