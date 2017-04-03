Sea cadets have been told not to wear their uniforms when travelling to and from their Dundee base — because of the “severe” terror threat to the UK.

Youngsters who walk, cycle or take public transport to the East Camperdown Street unit have been advised to wear everyday clothes and change at the base.

They have also been urged to travel in pairs if they ever are wearing uniform to or from the unit or while attending organised events.

Being a uniformed youth organisation cadets can be confused with being members of the military.

Sub Lieutenant Kevin Phillip said there was no need to panic and it was part of a nationwide stance.

He said: “It’s a UK-wide message and I must stress there is no threat against the cadets, but it is up to us to keep our cadets safe. There’s also issues with anti-social behaviour if they are travelling on buses or walking through the city centre. You might get the odd instance of a group of youths taking their beret off, that sort of minor thing.

“We have more than 75 cadets so it’s good to get the message out there.

“To be honest, a lot of cadets are dropped off and picked up at base, so it’s something for the older ones to be aware of, which they are anyway.”

The directive follows a terror attack in London last month where four people were killed at Westminster.

Sub Lt Phillip added: “We just have to keep an eye on it — it’s probably more of an issue with bigger inner city areas in London and not so much in Dundee, but we have to be proactive.”

The directive given to parents of cadets says: “As per our most recent security brief, we advise that cadets who travel to the unit by walking, cycling or public transport should wear civvies for travel and change into uniform at the unit.

“Where this is not possible, cadets should wear civilian jackets/jumpers and should not wear headgear when travelling. Ideally, cadets should travel in pairs as a minimum when wearing uniform to or from the unit or organised events.

“There remains no direct threat to sea cadets, but we are asked to remain vigilant given recent events and the continued threat level in the country as a whole. Organised activities will continue to be risk assessed on a case-by-case basis.”