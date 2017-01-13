Cadbury’s Freddo bars in price hike

First it was Toblerone, then came Maltesers and now Freddo.

While rising prices and shrinking packages of chocolates are still fresh in our minds, the UK has woken up to yet more bad news – the price of Cadbury’s Freddo bars is set to increase by 5p, taking the total to 30p a bar.

Some of us will remember when our beloved chocolate treat was just 10p back in 2000. The bars saw a price increase in 2010, rising to 17p, and in 2015 it was raised once again to 25p a bar.

There were slight changes in the weight of the bar as well – increasing from 17g to 20g in 2007, only to shrink down to 18g four years later.

A spokeswoman for manufacturer Mondelez, which owns Cadbury, said in a statement: “It is well reported that food and drink manufacturers have been experiencing increasing input costs for some time which, coupled with recent foreign exchange pressures, are making food products more expensive to make. For example, the price of cocoa, which we import into the UK, is up by over 50% since 2013.



(PA)

“We have, and continue to, carry these increased costs within our business as much as possible, because our priority is to keep our brands as affordable as we can.

“Increasing prices is always a last resort, but to ensure we can keep people’s favourite brands on shelf and look after the 4,500 people we employ in the UK, we are having to make some selective price increases with our customers in the UK.

“Importantly, it is the retailer who ultimately sets the price on shelf.”