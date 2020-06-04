100-year-old whose ice cream delighted generations of Dundonians celebrates birthday with cone of his own

An ex-ice cream man and chip shop owner who delighted Hilltown residents for decades has celebrated turning 100.

Primo Cabrelli reached a century on June 1, surrounded by residents and carers at the Forebank Care Home in the Hilltown.

His family had planned a special celebration to mark the occasion, which had to be put on hold due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

But Primo’s son Peter, who currently lives in England, is planning on travelling up to Dundee as soon possible to mark the milestone.

He said: “We were booked to come up so it’s quite sad that the Covid-19 lockdown did not allow us to do that.

“We saw him over WhatsApp in the end but my father is keen to see us and asking when we are coming up.

“It’s looking like the earliest we can get up to Dundee is August but once things are allowed we are definitely looking to have a party and get some other family members to visit.

“Obviously it’ll depend on the care home though, who have been superb in recent months.”

Primo grew up in the Hilltown along with his twin brother Secondo and 14 other siblings.

His mum and dad owned a fish and chip shop in the area, with the children following in their parents’ footsteps with their own take-away under the family name on Caird Avenue.

Primo also had an ice-cream van, which toured Dundee selling sweets and other goodies to children all over the city.

“As a young boy, me and my sisters used to get taken to school in my dad’s ice-cream van which was quite nice – you could help yourself to a few sweets and things,” Peter said.

“One of the ladies who used to work in the care home he is in now actually recognised him from when he used to sell her ice-cream when she was younger, so the Cabrellis were all quite well known figures in the city.”

Primo was married to his wife, Renata for over 40 years until her death in 2006 and the couple had three children; Peter and Antonella, who are both in their 50s and live in England and Francesca, who sadly died in the 1990s.

As for Primo’s secret to reaching 100, his son reckons it’s about taking things in moderation and keeping active.

“Up until his early 90s he would still walk into town and go to meet friends for drink,” Peter said.

“He always watched what he ate and drank. He’s also pretty happy and was always larking about.”