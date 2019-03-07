Buyer for iconic Flicks nightclub in Brechin may finally have been found

A buyer for an iconic former Angus nightspot may have finally been found, raising hopes that the building – which has been languishing on the property market – might finally be put to good use.

The Flicks nightclub in Brechin had been listed for auction in October with a guide price of £75,000.

It was then earmarked to go under the hammer in April at just £30,000 – less than half the previous guide price.

However, the listing has been changed to “sold prior” on the auction website.

Selling agents are keeping tight-lipped about the transaction, saying only that it should be completed “in four weeks”.

Angus Council previously expressed an interest in purchasing the building with a view to turning it into affordable homes, but a senior council insider denied the local authority was the buyer.

In its 1980s heydey, top stars of the day including Samantha Fox, Kylie Minogue and DJ Steve Wright appeared at Flicks.

The TV show The Hitman and Her, presented by Pete Waterman, was filmed live from the club four times. Mr Waterman said the club “was as good as any he ever went to”.