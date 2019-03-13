Buyer for Dundee construction firm McGill is found

A buyer has been found for the Dundee construction firm McGill.

After being announced by KPMG as the preferred bidder for McGill & Co, today, Catalus Energy Investments has announced its acquisition of the assets, business and goodwill of McGill & Co.

On February 26, KPMG announced Catalus Energy Investments, owned by Dundee-based businessman Graeme Carling, as the preferred bidder and granted the firm a short period of exclusivity to acquire the business and certain assets of McGill & Co Limited, which entered administration on February 1.

Catalus Energy Investments Director, Graeme Carling said: “We are delighted to confirm our purchase of the assets, business and goodwill of McGill & Co.

“Over the past month we have worked tirelessly to reach an agreement which allows us to move forward with our plans to re-establish McGill & Co.

“Our team have examined all information available to us and we now enter a period of engagement with previous customers and contracts.

“Moving forward, financial prudence will be the top priority while we outline the direction for the company and we plan to build a quality and skilled workforce to deliver on profitable contracts.”