Snappy Tots has now closed for online submissions so it’s time to vote for your favourite Snappy Tot!

The first Snappy Tots supplement was in the Evening Telegraph of Tuesday April 25, with another two following on Tuesday May 2 and Tuesday May 9.

Every day between now and Wednesday May 24 you will find one voting coupon inside your Evening Telegraph.

Your votes will decide who will make it to the final nine with the winner receiving a full package trip to Legoland.

Photocopies will not be counted – only official voting coupons cut from the Evening Telegraph will be eligible.

We recommend you start collecting voting coupons before your child appears for the best chance of winning.