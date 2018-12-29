BUY ONE GET ONE FREE: Set sail with The Tele on a luxury cruise to Norway and the Scottish Isles — departing from Dundee

Tele readers will be able to enjoy the best sights Norway and Scotland have to offer when the paper sets sail on its very own cruise adventure.

The exclusive Tele voyage on the majestic Magellan cruise ship will depart on a nine-night tour around some of the most breath-taking scenery in the world.

With up to 1,300 passengers, the glamorous ship will visit awe-inspiring fjords and some of Scotland’s stunning islands.

A convenient departure from the Port of Dundee means you can look forward to leaving the hassles of airports behind and get straight into holiday mode.

The journey evokes nostalgic memories of the days when The Tele’s parent company ran a famous shipping line in the 1800s.

There will be plenty of entertainment on board as well during the special trip – all organised by The Tele’s owners DC Thomson and ship operator Cruise and Maritime Voyages.

A special BUY ONE GET ONE FREE! promotion is available for a limited time to readers of The Tele. For more information or to make a booking visit www.dcttravel.co.uk/cruise2020 or call 0844 998 3892 and quote DCT35

Fresh delights will await every day as a dedicated team of expert chefs and attentive restaurant staff serve up delicious meals and a luxurious evening dining experience with up to five courses.

Magellan, named after the great explorer Ferdinand Magellan, offers an incredible variety of activities within its 726ft (221m) frame, including a show lounge, pubs, coffee shops, casino and shopping galleria.

The Tele Magellan voyage departs from Dundee on June 14 2020, and arrives back in Greenock 10 days later – after taking in sights including Flam, Bergen and Portree.

While best known these days for its industry-leading publishing work, DC Thomson has a long and proud association with the sea.

Following his success in business, William Thomson II looked to the seas and purchased a stake in a sailing ship.

His involvement escalated over the years when he purchased more vessels.

Eventually, with a fleet of 28, the Thomson family was responsible for one of the most invaluable shipping firms in the world and provided essential aid to South Africa during the Boer War.

Andrew Thomson, chairman of DC Thomson, said: “It’s wonderful to see DC Thomson realigning with its heritage by returning to the seas.

“When William Thomson established the Thomson Shipping Line in the 19th century I’m sure he didn’t contemplate that over 100 years later DC Thomson would be transporting passengers by ship around the Scottish Isles and Norway.

“This kind of diversification of the business is a great fit for DC Thomson.”

Craig Houston, head of enterprise for DC Thomson Media, said: “Working with Cruise & Maritime Voyages to bring this highly desirable sailing route to DC Thomson Travel customers has been a pleasure.

“We’re excited to be offering such a special route with a trusted partner and we can’t wait to hear what our passengers say about this amazing trip.”

