Butchers stick the knife into plans for one-way system in Dundee’s west end

Businesses in the west end have set their stall out early in opposition to a proposed one-way system on Perth Road.

West End Butchers were among a number of traders that raised concerns about the suggestions presented by sustainable transport body Sustrans Scotland.

The potential plans were revealed at a West End Community Council meeting this week.

If agreed, vehicles would only be able to head east after the junction with Step Row.

The idea was among a number of proposals put forward during research with local community members. Ian and Lee Dunbar of the West End Butchers have created posters claiming that local businesses will suffer if the proposal came to fruition.

Lee said: “I realise it is only a proposal but it’s certainly alarming that it is even on the table.

“A lot of people we’ve spoken with didn’t seem to know anything about it.

“The first we knew was when we read the billboard hoarding for the Tele suggesting a one-way system could be a feasibility.

“Following the announcement, we just wanted to put our point out there early.

“A few other businesses close to us are also supporting our point.”

Ian has insisted the one-way system in Lochee was an example of where the system hadn’t worked for traders elsewhere in the city.

The 51-year-old added: “Where they’re proposing to implement it would simply divert the traffic on to the alternative side streets in the area.

“They’d become more congested with people trying to get themselves back on to the Perth Road.

“Due to ongoing traffic issues, we offer home deliveries to try and alleviate some of the parking woes.

“Apart from creating additional space, I don’t see a solution to parking on the Perth Road or surrounding area that pleases everyone.”

Business owner Gavin Crighton, of Crighton Hairdressing, backed the two butchers and believes it would be a mistake to introduce such a system.

He said: “We’ve placed a poster up in support of what Ian and Lee are doing. I just don’t see how implementing that system would benefit.

“Traffic would seek alternative routes via neighbouring side streets to avoid the diversion.”