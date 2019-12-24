Butcher’s shop window scoops Love Lochee festive prize

A butcher’s shop owner has won the first Love Lochee festive window dressing trophy.

Bobby MacDonald collected his silverware yesterday from television presenter and Tele columnist Martel Maxwell and said he hoped the competition grows next Christmas.

He said: “I am delighted to win it, but it is all down to my mother-in-law Bett MacDonald who puts it all together.

“I just keep the kids off the decorations.

“It is a great community initiative and I hope a lot more take part in it. And, in fact, it could spark a similar competition in Dundee city centre, who knows?”

Bett savoured the win and said: “A lot of people have come into the shop and commented on it which is nice.

“It’s not a very big window, but I just tried to make it as colourful as possible and people really like the Santa in a leopard print outfit. They call him the Sexy Santa.”

She added: “I have been doing it every year and also do different displays for different occasions from Valentine’s Day to Easter and other events and the people seem to like it and say that so it kind of encourages me to do it.”

Janette Whitton, who helps run Love Lochee, said: “This has been our first Christmas decoration competition for Lochee’s independent shop owners and it has been a great success.

“It has brought people into the area to shop and we will definitely be running it again next year.”

Ann Marie Allan, licensee for Kelly’s Bar, and a member of Love Lochee’s committee explained how the competition came about: “I won the competition last year for decorations in the Lochee pubs .

“Then some of the shops asked how they could take part.

“We spoke about it at Love Lochee meeting and just a few days later Martel put an article in her Tele column saying how shops should do the same thing. That’s when we said to ask her to judge it.”

Martel said: “It was difficult to choose, but I just loved the Santa in leopard print.”