Butcher cuts new deal keeping him at Championship leaders Dundee United

Dundee United have agreed a new deal with key midfielder Calum Butcher.

The 28-year-old Englishman rejoined the Tangerines for a second spell at the end of the last January window, initially signing an 18-month contract.

His second stint has been so successful, though, that the Championship leaders have moved to replace that deal with a new, improved one.

Butcher previously enjoyed two seasons at Tannadice before moving to Burton Albion in the summer of 2015, going on to also have spells at Millwall and Mansfield.

Since returning north, he has been one of United’s most important players.

And he further endeared himself to the United fans with two goals in the 6-2 derby win over city rivals Dundee at Tannadice back in August (see video below).