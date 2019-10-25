Butch convinced current Utd crop caring can lead them to success

Calum Butcher has seen both the good and the bad over his two spells at Dundee United and he is convinced the feeling among the current crop is they can be a team to remember for all the right reasons.

Butcher was part of the side which last season narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premiership via a penalty shoot-out defeat to St Mirren and was also around the campaign before United suffered their initial relegation to the Championship.

However, the Englishman also enjoyed fourth and fifth-placed top-flight finishes in his first spell and believes the Terrors’ current stars caring about the club again means there is a feeling they can get back to that place.

And he wants that to start when they host Dunfermline at Tannadice tomorrow, looking to put the disappointment of last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Queen of the South behind them.

© SNS

The 28-year-old said: “There’s no complacency in this team or bad eggs, boys just want to do well.

“They want to do well for the club and I think that’s something the club’s not had for a while.

“They’ve not had boys that really care but I think they do have that now and a gaffer that cares, too.

“We know what we need to achieve this season but there’s a care in the group.

“Everyone’s hurting from that result last Saturday and we had a long, long meeting on Monday about it.

“We know it’s unacceptable as a group and it hurts so much more when you care so much about what you’re trying to achieve.

“That’s definitely in this group this time round. What I’ve seen since coming back is the mentality of the club changing.”

And Butcher is calling on the fans to turn out in their numbers tomorrow as the Tangerines look to maintain their perfect home record on the back of three away defeats.

And that kind of form, performing at two ends of the spectrum is something he and the rest of the squad are keen to put right.

Butcher added: “All I can say to the fans is they need to get behind us still and they’re going to be our driving force to get us to where we need to be.

“We need to make sure we’re not performing at two extremes.

“We’ve been really extreme this season, going back and forth with results. The 6-2 derby win and 6-0 against Morton and then going away and losing two on the spin, you never see that coming but, ultimately, it’s about the length of the season.

“There’s a long way to go yet. There’s some big games coming up and people are going to drop points but we just need to go on a four, five, six-game run and make sure we’re all together, pulling in the right direction. Turnarounds from defeats can make a season.”

Of opponents the Pars, Butcher added: “The last time we played them we identified that they were a strong side.

“We also know that every team who plays us wants to beat us more than any other team in this league. We are the scalp in the league as such.

“We need to be at 100% to be dominating and beating teams.”