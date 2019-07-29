Busy weekend for Tayside firefighters after blazes at two schools and a flat

Firefighters tackled blazes at two Tayside primary schools over the weekend.

Fire crews and police were called to Viewlands Primary on the western outskirts of Perth at around 8pm last night.

Three fire appliances and two police units attended and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were seen entering the building.

A witness said: “I was driving up towards the Broxden roundabout and saw smoke billowing from Viewlands Primary.

“It looked quite bad and when I got up to the school the fire brigade was there. Most of the damage was at the back of the school.”

A resident said: “I heard the emergency services arriving just after 8pm.

“Smoke was coming from the back of the school and I saw firefighters entering the building.”

The incident came just 48 hours after a fire at Oakbank Primary, less than half a mile away.

Police Scotland confirmed a 15-year-old was charged in connection with the fire at Oakbank. A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Meanwhile, emergency crews were called to Menzieshill in Dundee after someone left their cooking unattended on Friday.

Three fire appliances, three police vehicles and an ambulance were called to Dee Gardens shortly after 10.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said appliances from Macalpine and Blackness stations attended before standing down a short time later.

She added: “Crews attended at Dee Gardens. The matter was a false alarm after someone had left cooking unattended within a property. The property was ventilated and officers stood down.”

A number of residents were concerned when they saw the emergency services at the scene.

One resident living nearby said: “When they arrived they all had their flashing blue lights on but they weren’t here for long.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers also attended the incident.